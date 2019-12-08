PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA)-- A silent and solemn procession for the three young sailors killed in what the FBI has now presumed a terrorist attack.
Their bodies were escorted from Naval Hospital Pensacola to the Naval Air Station.
People lined Navy Blvd to pay their respects for 23-yr-old Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, 19-year-old Airman Mohammed Sameh Haitham and 21-year-old Airmen Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters.
“Honored to be here to feel the grief of our communities and for the families that are going through the loss of their, they’re heroes,” said Arnold Clark.
Sheriff David Morgan says Watson was barring a door to get students out of the back of the building when he was shot while another was working the watch, checking students in.
He would not specify who exactly, but he says the other was shot while standing in the lobby.
“That was what was so really sad about that. That you could actually place yourself in that situation. You’re coming into work tomorrow morning and you’re having your cup of coffee and you’re coming in from the freeway and you get out of your car and you get to your office and there’s an active shooter in your building. Everyone in your family all of your friends expected you to return this afternoon and that devastating thing happens,” said Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan.
Rear Admiral Gary Mayes, speaking on behalf of the Navy following the procession Sunday, says their primary focus is taking care of the family, friends, service members and civilians affected by what he calls a heinous act.
“Violence took these young men from us, physically wounding eight others and hearts of countless more,” said Rear Adm. Gary Mayes.
Sheriff Morgan says in such an open giving and loving community it will take a long time to heal.
“You should have walked the crime scene with us and you’d understand the anger in this community right now for the innocence that were murdered in that training building. It’s something that will stay with you for the rest of your life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.