The body of one of the sailors killed in the mass shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola lat week arrived in his hometown of Enterprise, Ala., Friday morning.
Ensign Joshua Watson had just graduated from the Naval Academy and had only been at NAS Pensacola for two weeks before he was killed.
His parents say he told them he was on guard duty the morning of the attack.
Watson's funeral is set for Dec. 21.
Watson's Naval Academy class created a GoFundMe account to raise money for his family.
