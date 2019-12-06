ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- A mass shooting at the Naval Air Station near Pensacola Friday morning has left four people dead and eight people wounded, according to authorities. The shooter is among the dead, according to Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan.
Escambia County Sheriff’s Office officials engaged the shooting suspect and shot and killed him, according to Maj. Andrew Hobbs with the Sheriff’s Office.
According to the Associated Press, a U.S. official says the shooting suspect was a Saudi aviation student, and authorities are investigating whether the incident was terrorism-related. NBC News is identifying Saudi student Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani as the suspect.
Two ECSO deputies who responded are among the injured, Morgan said. They responded after ECSO received a report of the shooting at 6:51 a.m., he said.
The sheriff said officials have no reason to believe there are other shooters at large.
"The threat has been negated," Morgan said during a news conference just before 10 a.m. "Our community has been secured at this time."
The incident took place at Building 633 at the Naval Air Station, according to the Navy.
Baptist Hospital in Pensacola told FOX10 News eight victims were transported there. One of those patients is among the dead, according to officials.
Baptist Hospital said medical personnel were treating patients and working with the Navy to communicate with family members. Patient conditions were not available.
Other patients were transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.
Pensacola NAS released the following at 8:48 a.m.:
The base is still in lockdown as first responders secure the scene. Base security and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service are currently investigating. The names of the victims will not be released until the next of kin have been notified.
Sheriff Morgan said one of the wounded deputies was shot in the knee and the other was shot in the arm.
FBI personnel from Pensacola, Jacksonville and Mobile responded to the station, an FBI spokeswoman told CNN.
President Donald Trump tweeted this message at 12:16 p.m. Friday:
Just received a full briefing on the tragic shooting at NAS Pensacola in Florida, and spoke to @GovRonDeSantis. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult time. We are continuing to monitor the situation as the investigation is ongoing.
Vice President Mike Pence tweeted the following message Friday morning:
Saddened to hear of the horrible shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola & continuing to monitor the situation. Praying for the victims & their families & we commend the first responders for their swift action in taking down the shooter & getting those on base to safety.
