PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) -- Earlier Friday -- Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan praised his deputies for running towards the active shooter and eliminating the threat at NAS Pensacola.
Among those first responders -- Chief Deputy Chip Simmons. As shots rang out on base, Simmons heard the calls for help begin to come in.
"I was already enroute to work -- heading that way," said Simmons.
By the time he got there -- fellow deputies had already engaged the shooter. Simmons joined them as they went room to room -- floor to floor -- to ensure they were only dealing with one active shooter.
"I can tell you that when you walk into a building like that it is just broken glass everywhere. There is blood everywhere. Unfortunately in this situation there were bodies -- a couple of bodies on that floor," said Simmons.
With four people dead, including the shooter, and 8 others injured -- the rapid response by law enforcement no doubt saved lives.
"We train for this type of occurrence. You hope that it never happens. Because you can train all you want to, but until you see this in real life it's difficult... Communications you have to work with," said Simmons. "I'm very proud to say that I'm a member of the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. Because what I saw today was professionalism, was heroism, and if it had not been for that 'go towards the shooter' -- and the coordinated effort by all of law enforcement, this could have been a lot worse."
