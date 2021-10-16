PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) – The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested on man in connection with the July 1, 2021 shooting of a former high school football standout Ladarius Clardy.

Kobie Lashun Jenkins Jr., 21, faces a long list of charges including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Authorities are still searching for Timothy Donail Knight Jr., 20, and Terrell Taquez Parker Jr., 22, in connection the Clardy’s death.

In September, two other suspects, Da’Quavion Ke’Amos Snowden Jr. and Amos Dehontiquan Snowden Jr. were jailed and charged with principal first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder related to with the shooting.

Clardy, 18, a football player at Kennesaw State University in Georgia, was shot and killed July 1 at the intersection of West Fairfield Drive and Hollywood Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.