Five of the shooting victims in Friday's deadly mass shooting at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola have been released from the hospital, according to a news release from the base.
Three remain hospitalized in stable condition.
Three sailors and the gunman were killed during the incident Friday.
Naval Air Station Pensacola is currently open for current Department of Defense ID card holders only. The Museum and Lighthouse will be open, but only for current DoD ID card holders.
Assisance is available at the Fleet and Family Service Center. FFSC will have counselors there to support witnesses, friends, family and base residents. They can be contacted at 850-452-5990.
The FBI is treating Friday's attack at Naval Air Station Pensacola as "an act of terror," a member of the agency said, although the motive remains undetermined.
The FBI said Monday morning that the NAS Pensacola shooting investigation remains "fluid and active."
"We continue to focus on evidence collection and interviews," the bureau tweeted. "FBI Jacksonville remains unaware of any credible threat toward the Pensacola community at this time."
FBI agents from Jacksonville, Fla., and the US Attorney's Office leadership met with Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan and his leadership team Monday morning to provide a briefing on the NAS Pensacola shooting investigation, according to the FBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.