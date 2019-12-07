PENSACOLA, Ala. (WALA) -- Friday's mass shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola was a "planned terrorist attack," the area's congressman tweeted Saturday.
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Pensacola) wrote that he expects the full cooperation of Saudi Arabia, where the shooter was from.
"Just spoke w Saudi Ambassador Reema Al-Saud & received her condolences. I expressed in the strongest possible terms that we expect to conduct our investigation w full cooperation & no interference from the Kingdom. This was a planned terrorist attack & the shooter wasn’t alone."
Cited an anonymous U.S. official, The Associated Press reported Saturday that investigators had detained 10 Saudi students at the base and that several others are unaccounted for.
Shooting suspect Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, who was participating in a flight training program for foreign military personnel, reportedly had condemned the United States as a “nation of evil” in a manifesto posted to Twitter.
The official was briefed by federal investigators and spoke on condition of anonymity. He says authorities tell him one Saudi student was recording outside the building while the shooting took place.
Three people died and eight suffered injuries during Friday's shooting before a law enforcement officer shot the assailant dead.
AP reported that Alshamrani earlier in the week hosted a dinner party to watch videos of mass shootings.
