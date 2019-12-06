Tonight we're learning more about the victims of this morning's mass shooting at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola.
One of the victims has been identified as Gulf Breeze High School wrestling coach Ryan Blackwell.
Another has been named as Charles Hogue, an NAS Pensacola police officer and local soccer referee.
The city of Gulf Breeze confirmed that Blackwell is an assistant wrestling coach at the school and is also an active duty member of the Navy. He is currently in stable condition. According to a fellow coach and city officials, Blackwell was shot three times.
The Perdido Bay FC Facebook page identifies longtime PBFC soccer referee and NAS police officer Hogue as among the first responders injured during the shooting. The post states that he was shot while responding to the active shooter incident.
The post reads, in part, "Charles has always been a hero in our eyes, but today he truly showed why he is one of our country's finest."
The shooting Friday morning has left four people dead and eight people wounded, according to authorities. The shooter, who opened fire in a classroom, is among the dead, according to Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan.
The shooter was a member of the Saudi military who was in aviation training at the base, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference. DeSantis spokesman Helen Ferre later said the governor learned about the shooter's identity from briefings with FBI and military officials, The Associated Press reported.
A U.S. official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity identified the shooter as Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani. The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly.
