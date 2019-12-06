PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- Baptist Hospital in Pensacola is caring for several patients transported there after Friday morning's mass shooting at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola.
If you wish to offer your support, you are asked to visit One Blood, the hospital's blood donation provider, at 2209 North 9th Ave. or 1999 East 9 Mile Road in Pensacola.
Baptist Hospital reports receiving eight patients.
"At the request of Navy representatives, any questions regarding patients or patient conditions should be directed to NAS Pensacola or Escambia County law enforcement," the hospital said.
The Escambia County Sheriff's Office said one of those patients transported to Baptist has died. Four people in all are dead, including the shooter, according to ECSO.
Baptist Hospital services have not been interrupted, the hospital said. All services are fully operational. If you have an appointment on the hospital campus campus, it is not affected by this event, the hospital said.
"We are grateful for the outpouring of support that is being offered from the community and across the state," the hospital said in a statement. "Baptist Hospital is fully staffed and has all the necessary resources needed.
