LifeSouth Community Blood Centers in Mobile is asking for your help.
The center says they are in need of type O blood. We're also told that LifeSouth officials have received multiple calls following Friday morning's shooting at the Pensacola Naval Air Station.
They say they are in dire need for type O blood due to increased usage by multiple hospitals to treat patients.
Type O blood can be received by all blood types, having it available for emergencies is critical. If you are type O, LifeSouth asks you to donate today. If you do not know your blood type, now is a great time to donate and find out.
Visit lifesouth.org for donor center hours or call 888-795-2707. Donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo I.D. is required
