The Saudi Arabian man accused of committing Friday's mass shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola wrote an anti-American manifesto, according to a report by FOX News Channel.
Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, who killed three people and wounded eight others before a police officer shot him to death, condemned the United States as a “nation of evil.”
FOX cited AFP, which in turn cited the SITE Intelligence Group as the source of the information.
Alshamrani reportedly was a second lieutenant in the Saudi military and was participating in a training program for foreign military personnel. A Defense Department spokesman told CNN that Alshamrani's had been in the United States since August 2017. The program, funded by the Saudi government, included English language training, basic aviation and initial pilot training.
“America as a whole has turned into a nation of evil,” he reportedly wrote on Twitter.
The Twitter account that posted the manifesto -- which also condemned US support for Israel and included a quote from Al-Qaeda's former leader, Osama bin Laden -- has been suspended.
