According to the FBI, the investigation has revealed that the mass shooter responsible for the deaths Friday of three sailors at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola purchased his weapon from a federal firearms dealer in Florida.
The FBI confirmed the identity of the shooter as 21-year-old Mohammed Alshamrani, a 2nd LT in the Royal Saudi Air Force.
Alshamrani was a student naval flight officer of Naval Aviation Schools Command.
According to officials, Alshamrani purchased the 9mm glock pistol on July 20, 2019.
"Under federal law, an alien who is admitted to the US under a nonimmigrant visa is prohibited from having a gun and ammo unless the alien falls within one of the exceptions provided in 18 U.S.C. 922(y)(2). The exception under which the #PensacolaShooter qualified to purchase a firearm was a valid Florida hunting license, but he may have qualified under other exceptions as well. The preliminary investigation into the firearm purchase has not revealed any information to suggest that the sale was unlawful," according to officials.
The shooting happened the morning of Friday, December 8, and left four people dead and eight people wounded. Alshamrani was among the individuals killed.
