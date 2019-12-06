Friday morning's mass shooting at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola hit really close to home for Mandi Parsneau and her family.
Parsneau is a veteran of the United State Marine Corps however, her husband is active duty and stationed at NAS.
According to Parsneau, things have calmed down now but she said this morning's shooting has changed her family's life.
"I walked out to take my kid to school and our entire world changed," she said. "It went from being something that happened somewhere else to something that happened less than a mile from our home. It was rough getting my kids though it."
Parsneau said she has spoken with her husband who had not made it to work at the time of the shooting. She said now it's a waiting game.
"It's a waiting game to get home; it's a waiting game to find out more news," she said. "As a wife; or even as a child, how do you handle daddy going to work knowing that literally a few blocks away from where his office is there was a mass shooting?"
The shooting has left four people dead and several others wounded, according to authorities. The shooter is among the dead, according to Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan.
According to the Associated Press, a U.S. official says the shooting suspect was a Saudi aviation student, and authorities are investigating whether the incident was terrorism-related.
Anyone seeking information on the well being of friends and/or family members at NAS is asked to call 850-434-4011.
