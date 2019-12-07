Pensacola NAS gate

An entrance to the Naval Air Base Station in Pensacola, Fla., is pictured Friday morning, Dec. 6, 2019, after a shooting. The base was closed as authorities responded to the active shooting scene.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A U.S. official says the Saudi student who fatally shot three people at a Florida naval base had hosted a dinner party earlier in the week to watch videos of mass shootings.

The official was briefed by federal investigators and spoke on condition of anonymity. He says authorities tell him one Saudi student was recording outside the building while the shooting took place.

He says 10 Saudi students are being held at the base and that several others are still unaccounted for.

(Updated to correct an error about the timing of the party).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.