PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A U.S. official says the Saudi student who fatally shot three people at a Florida naval base had hosted a dinner party earlier in the week to watch videos of mass shootings.
The official was briefed by federal investigators and spoke on condition of anonymity. He says authorities tell him one Saudi student was recording outside the building while the shooting took place.
He says 10 Saudi students are being held at the base and that several others are still unaccounted for.
(Updated to correct an error about the timing of the party).
