The victims of the shooting were identified Saturday evening as 19-year-old Airman Mohammed Haitham of St. Petersburg, FL, 21-year-old Airman Apprentice Cameron Walters of Richmond Hill, GA, and 23-year-old Ensign Joshua Watson of Enterprise, AL.
The three brave sailors are all being hailed heroes for their bold and courageous actions on that fateful morning.
23-year-old Joshua Watson's parents said he moved to Pensacola just 2 weeks ago. He was training to become a pilot in the Navy.
Watson was a part of the JROTC program at Enterprise High School where his parents said he excelled.
He was standing watch when the shooting happened. His parents Benjamin and Sheila Watson said they got word that things were serious from Joshua's friend.
"He called me back and said that the chaplain wanted to know when we would be there and if we were on our way. I knew then that it wasn't just a nick on the arm and he was milking it. Then when we got there, they told us," said Sheila Watson, his mother.
21-year-old Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott was fresh out of bootcamp. His father said he was also standing watch that night.
His father Shane Walters said during their nightly video chat, Cameron proudly told him he had passed the exam qualifying him to stand watch and help secure building entrances at NAS Pensacola.
When news broke the next morning of shots being fired on the base, Shane Walters called his son’s cellphone repeatedly throughout the day. There was no answer.
“He was just looking forward to getting his wings and being a part of flying and whatever job they gave him,” Shane Walters said. “He just wanted to earn his wings. He was looking so forward to having those wings pinned on his chest.”
19-year-old Airman Mohammed Haitham was also killed during the attack. He was a Naval Aviation student with aspirations on becoming a pilot in the Navy.
Haitham's father called him "an exceptional kid." Haitham was an "all-star athlete" well known for track before following in his mother's footsteps and joining the Navy.
"I thought he'd attend college and play professionally, until he told us that he wanted to join the Navy," Sameh Haitham said.
Haitham's stepmother said "I continue to speak about him in present tense because it still hasn't sunk in that he's no longer here."
One victim who survived is Ryan Blackwell, a wrestling coach at Gulf Breeze High School. He's still in the hospital but recorded a video and posted it to his Facebook page.
He said, "Thank all of you guys, just sharing the love with me and giving me hope. Of course I took, some rounds but I got to save some people in the process."
We also learned today that out of the 8 people injured, 5 have been released from the hospital.
The three that remain in the hospital are in stable condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.