PENSACOLA, Fla – We are learning new details about the Pensacola terror attack, as families of the three victims plan the funerals for the American heroes gunned down at NAS Pensacola on Friday.
There are new reports that Saudi Arabia has sent a high-ranking diplomat and lawyers to the naval base.
At the gates of the naval base on Monday people are coming back as a shaken community tries to process Pensacola’s new reality.
“It was just something that blew my mind,” said Kenneth Ledbetter, a Navy Veteran. “I never thought it would happen here.”
The F.B.I. officially called the mass shooting a terror attack over the weekend, more than 48 hours after the Saudi Air Force trainee brought a gun on base that he purchased legally through a loophole.
Right now, the F.B.I. is looking at a lot of evidence, including video.
“I don’t envy them at this point as to what they’re having to do,” said Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan. “It’s not a straight forward criminal investigation, they got to have all these other things that they have to keep and balance.”
According to a New York Times article that was published on Monday, the shooter filed a complaint earlier this year against one of his instructors for calling him “porn stash”.
According to the Times, in the complaint he wrote “I was infuriated as to why he would say that in front of the class.”
Tonight, three victims are still at the hospital recovering, five others have already been treated and released.
The three sailors killed were identified over the weekend as Airman Mohammed Sameh Haitham, Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, and Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters.
“Pray for the quick recovery and it will be a long, long time before we re-enter anything that appears to be normal,” Morgan said.
There is also some questions about whether the shooter was active on social media. The F.B.I. says they have heard that, but are still investigating.
