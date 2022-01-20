MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- As temperatures continue to fall across the Gulf Coast, and the potential for freezing rain, people across the area are getting prepared. The Mobile County Public Works department is getting equipment ready to treat the roads.

“We have salt spreaders on standby as well as bags of salt," said Sharee Broussard. "They’ll be keeping an eye on bridge decks and should it be necessary they’ll salt the Mobile County bridges as necessary.”

Because of the potential for icy roads, several school systems are closing Friday.

Baldwin County is one of those schools systems. Superintendent Eddie Tyler says Friday’s closure is due to inclement weather and bus driver shortages. Meanwhile, other school systems, like Chickasaw will switch to e-learning for the day.

“We feel like the best instruction is in person. No doubt about so we weigh the advantages and disadvantages and when it comes down to safety taking the chance with one life isn’t worth it for us,” says Superintendent David Wofford.

While school closings will mean fewer people on the roads. Drivers we spoke to agree that’s probably for the best.

“We're in Mobile so we're not used to that," said Christopher Driver. "So that’s the key, when people hear severe weather they got the potential to get nervous.”

But if you do have to hit the road the message is still the same. Pay attention and take it slow.

“Take your time, go the speed limit," said Driver. "Go under the speed limit the main thing is watch out for other drivers.”

“I don’t want to drive if I don’t have to but also a lot of people don’t take precautions into driving slower in the weather,” said Johnny Gaspard.