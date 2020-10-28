People brave wind and rain to watch Zeta roll in over beach

Five storms and a pandemic later, people aren't letting wind and rain deter them from enjoying the beach.
"I wanted to just come down here and get some pictures without getting soaked, but it didn't turn out that way," said Rachel Allen, of Elberta.
Several people are relieved as Zeta stays to our west, but our area is still bracing for some impact.
Zeta is expected to bring 4-6 feet of storm surge, 8-12 feet high waves, isolated tornados, strong winds, rain, deadly rip currents and potentially even more coastal flooding.
"We're still trying to recover from Sally, man. Its been rough. But, we'll do it," said Judi Kootz, who was there to watch the storm roll in Wednesday morning.
Gulf Shores and Orange Beach both closed all city facilities early ahead of the storm.
They have also declared local states of emergency.
Gulf Shores encourages visitors who can go home, to ride out the storm further inland.
"We'll have some breaches to the dunes, and some of the water could go underneath condos and interrupt the electrical services, take care of some of the elevators, and maybe even flood some vehicles, so people that are here along the beach need to be very careful, and our residents who live in low lying areas, and they know who they are," said Grant Brown, with the City of Gulf Shores.
As Zeta gets ready to make landfall make sure to stick with us on air and online for the latest forecasts and storm coverage.
