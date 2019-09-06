Locals are calling for more police presence downtown near Government street and Washington Avenue after an elderly woman was attacked in the area Wednesday morning.
Mobile Police declined an on-camera interview for this story. They did tell FOX 10 news off camera that they have a large enough presence in that area and what happened is simply about the man suspected in the crime and his mental state.
The community was in shock after hearing about the cold-blooded attack.
"What kind of cat can that be?" said Robert Tunstall. "That's stupidity."
"I hate that happened to her. I got sisters and daughters," Frank Lee added.
The woman told her story to FOX 10 news yesterday evening.
The suspect, Vincent Scott had just been released from jail just the day before. He's facing several charges including Attempted rape, assault, and sexual abuse. Today his bond was set at $80,800 in total.
The attack shines a light on the area where it happened.
"A lot of peoples down here on mojo, smoking marijuana and falling all out. The police really ain't doing nothing about it," said a woman who didn't want to be identified.
People who pass through the area for work or just to grab a bit to eat say its pretty bad. They told us the area is literally infested with crime and drugs and they need more police before it gets worse.
"A lot of fights be broke out, people selling drugs, they drinking beers all at the library, falling all out inside the library, smoking mojo all in the bathrooms, all in front of the library," she said.
Businesses like Serda Brewing on the next block say the problem has also traveled their way.
"There is a lot of transients that live in this area and a lot of them gather at the McDonald's right there. I've seen drugs sold right there and I'd like to see law enforcement there a little more often, especially since myself and my customers are all right here," Chris Katzmann, Tap Room Manager at Serda's explained.
We reached out to McDonald's for a comment, but we haven't heard back yet.
