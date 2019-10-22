Mobilians are heartbroken by the worst possible news about the disappearance of 3-year-old Kamille Cupcake McKinney.
The toddler captured the hearts of the nation. From the moments the Amber Alert went out 10 days ago, to the frantic search that followed, everyone was praying and hoping she'd be found safe.
Even Monday night, as the news broke about the finding of her remains, it weighed heavy on the hearts of people in Mobile.
"That's a hard one right there Toi. It's hard," said Sabrina Mass.
"That's a murdered child and I'm speechless behind that. That's a heartbreaking situation," added Roderick Williams.
Chief Lawrence Battiste reacted to the news by sending out condolences to McKinney's family and the Birmingham Police Department.
"My heart goes out to the family. I can't imagine the pain that they're dealing with right now," said Chief Battiste. "The pain of the department, the men and women that looked for her over the last week. The pain that they're dealing with over the last week, this is really traumatic"
Battiste said this especially weighs heavy on his heart, being in law enforcement.
"We deal with death sometimes in different ways but when we deal with the death of an infant, toddler, it's a different type of pain."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.