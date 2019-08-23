On August 23, 2019 at 1:13 PM, the Elberta Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched for the report of two individuals participating in tandem skydiving that had encountered a hard landing in the 28000 block of Frank Road.
Officials say the patients were transported by Medstar Air Care 1 and ShandsCair to area trauma centers.
Perdido Beach and Lillian Volunteer Fire Departments assisted with the scene. No further information is available at this time. For any further media inquiries, please email evfd@elbertafire.com.
