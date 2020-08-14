Some surprising numbers after ten days of statewide COVID-19 testing for college students returning to school.
A couple of weeks ago, students at the University of South Alabama went to the Mitchell Center to take the tests administered by GuideSafe entry testing.
In Mobile, GuideSafe is also testing returning students at Spring Hill College.
Company officials haven't released those numbers yet, but they have released positive test percentages from schools in the University of Alabama System.
They say of 30,000 students tested, the percentage positive was 0.83 percent.
Were officials surprised by the low number?
Dr. Mike Saag with the University of Alabama at Birmingham Division of Infectious Disease said, "The numbers still can vary, and I wouldn't hang your hat right at this moment on any particular number because every time we access a new population it could change, so we're, I'll say, personally, I'm pleased that numbers have been relatively low so far."
The tests are required for students returning to colleges that use GuideSafe.
