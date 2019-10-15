BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WALA) -- Birmingham Police filed possession of child pornography charges against the man who is considered a person of interest in the kidnapping of Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney.
The three-year-old girl has been missing since she was snatched from a birthday party Saturday night.
Investigators said they found child porn on the phone of 39-year-old Patrick Stallworth. Police said the child porn case is not related to McKinney's disappearance.
Stallworth has been charged with four counts of possession of child pornography, and three counts of possession of child pornography with the intent to distribute.
Police have also revoked the probation of Derrick Irisha Brown, a woman who is also considered a person of interest in the case.
Birmingham Police said while the charges are not related to McKinney's abduction, they believe they have video evidence and witness testimony that connects Stallworth and Brown to the kidnapping.
There is a $6,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the disappearance of McKinney.
