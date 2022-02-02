FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WALA) -- The person of interest in a double murder in Okaloosa County has been found dead.

Deputies said Chad Ankenbrand, 47, shot himself inside a vehicle in Indiana.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office connected Ankenbrand to the killing of two people found inside a home near Fort Walton Beach.

Deputies were called to the house on Bentwood Lane on Tuesday to do a welfare check on 52-year-old Annastacia Merrell. After being unable to make contact with anyone inside, deputies went in and found Merrell and 51-year-old Patrick Tymoch dead.

Investigators said Ankenbrand's black Ford Mustang was found Wednesday at a home east of Crestview. Ankenbrand sold the car on Monday to someone who called OCSO after learning deputies were looking for the vehicle.

Detectives said they believe Ankenbrand was trying to get to Illinois where he has connections. He killed himself not far from the Indiana/Illinois state line.