It may still be the dog days of summer, but you and your pets are invited to stay cool this weekend at Baldwin Humane Society’s first ever Pet Expo!
This weekend the shelter is hosting its first annual Pet Expo at Loxley Civic Center, where you’re invited to bring your pets along for lots of fun contests, a rabies clinic, and more.
The humane society will also be bringing along all of its pets currently up for adoption, including several new kittens.
“We see a lot of them come in, and some of them have sadder stories than others, but when they all get to go home and get adopted, that’s really wonderful for us to be able to see that part of their journey,” said Abby Pruet with Baldwin Humane Society.
The expo is free and starts at 10 am Saturday at Loxley Civic Center.
Kitten adoptions will be get one adopt another half off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.