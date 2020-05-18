A two-vehicle crash at 11:30 p.m. Sunday claimed the life of a Peterman woman and injured three others, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
ALEA says Keshia Stallworth, 26, was killed when the 2019 Kia Rio she was riding in collided with a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Mary Lett, 53, of Monroeville.
Stallworth, who was not using a seatbelt was pronounced dead on scene, ALEA says.
The driver of the Kia, Jessica Talbert, 23, of Peterman, a passenger in the Kia, Jazzmon Anderson, 28, of Monroeville, and Lett were all transported to Monroe County Hospital and later to University Hospital in Mobile, the agency says.
The crash occurred on Alabama 21 five miles north of Monroeville.
ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.