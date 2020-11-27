MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was announced Friday that the Pharaohs Mystic Society have cancelled both its parade and ball for the upcoming Mardi Gras season.
Read the official statement below:
"Good afternoon to all of our Wonderful Pharaoh family and friends. I hope that everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday.
The following information will serve as public notice to all regarding our upcoming annual parade and ball scheduled for Sat Jan 30th 2021.
As much as it pains us to announce. After a special called meeting The Pharaohs Mystic Society have decided to cancel both parade and ball for the upcoming carnival season. It is our absolute top priority the safety and well being of our membership as well as the safety and well being of the thousands of revelers who attend our annual parade and ball. Plans are already underway to move forward to the 2021/22 season. We wish everyone the best as we navigate through such uncertain times. We love you all and look forward to seeing you soon.
BEST REGARDS-
Pharaohs Mystic Society
Aka The Bad Boys Of Mardi Gras!"
