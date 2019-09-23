The Alabama Department of Correction Investigation and Intelligence Division along with the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force are searching for escaped inmate Kevin Bradley Nelson.
Officials say the 49-year-old escaped from Stanton Correction Facility on Monday, August, 19, 2019. Inmate Nelson had been sentenced to a 24 month sentence from Chilton County Alabama for Receiving Stolen Property.
Nelson in believed to be in the Wilmer-Semmes area. They say he has been seen around the Gleenwood Farms Drive area in Wilmer. Nelson has several ties to the Semmes, Wilmer and Citronelle area.
If you have any information to the whereabouts of Nelson please contact Deputy Gipson (251-222-3760) and Deputy Silcox (251-295-2038) with the U.S Marshals. There is a cash reward for any information leading to arrest of Nelson.
