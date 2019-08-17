According to the Mobile County Sheriff's office, a Hibbett Sports store manager was pawned and slapped at during a robbery.
Officials say the incident happened Friday, August 16 at approximately 9:20 p.m. at 3835 Schillinger Road in Semmes. Authorities say four females and three males entered the business and began trying on clothes and shoes.
The release went on to say that employees witnessed one of the suspects taking items that were behind the counter.
"The manager, who was suspicious of a potential snatch and grab asked the female suspect to pay for the item, during which time an argument ensued. The manager proceeded to lock the door to the business with the suspects inside, which escalated the incident. All of the suspects then pawed and slapped at the manager while trying to get out of the locked door. The door was unlocked, and the suspects fled with approximately $500 dollars worth of shoes, hats, and assorted clothing," MCSO.
Officials say the suspects were in separate vehicles; a red 2019 Toyota Camry, Alabama plate, #2CD7582 and a black 2017-2019 Infinity QX60, plate unknown.
If you have information about this crime, please call 251-574-8633.
