MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Viewers are reporting long lines and wait times at several voting precincts in Mobile and Baldwin County.
FOX10 News Baldwin County Reporter Ashlyn Irons reported that Baldwin County voters attempted to get an early start Tuesday morning in an effort to skip what may be record breaking lines.
However, when doors opened, the line to vote at the Daphne Civic Center was wrapped around the building, ending alongside Scenic 98.
In Mobile County, several precincts, including Abba Shrine on Hitt Road as well as a polling location at the Shoppes at Bel Air, posted long lines; some with a wait time over an hour and a half.
