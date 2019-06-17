FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- A incident of road rage on the Eastern Shore was caught on camera.
A witness tells FOX10 News that one man pulled a gun on another man in the middle of Greeno Road on Monday afternoon.
Fairhope Police said it started shortly before 2 p.m. when the passenger of a vehicle, identified as 23-year-old Maurice King Mayo of Mobile, exited a vehicle and confronted the driver of a red hatchback.
Another man then got out of his vehicle and jumped on the hood of a car, breaking the windshield with his foot.
Police said Mayo then got a gun from the vehicle and pointed it at the man who was standing on the hood of the car.
Mayo was arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a concealed permit. Investigators are still working to identify the driver of the red hatchback.
Anyone who has additional information or photos is asked to call the Fairhope Police Department at 251-928-2385.
