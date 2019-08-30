Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste confirmed that 10 people were injured during a shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium Friday night after a high school football game.
According to Battiste, the victims ranged in ages 15-18. He said one of those injured was the result of a seizure.
The contest, which featured Williamson and LeFlore High Schools, had ended in a 10-0 victory for Williamson. The matchup was the school system's Game of the Week.
Mobile County Public School System Director of Communication Rena Philips released the following statement:
"It is sad that something like this happened at a high school football game, where our athletes were having a good game on the field. We do not know all of the details as this is a Mobile Police investigation, so we will have to refer all further questions to the MPD."
Two people are currently in custody.
This is a developing story.
