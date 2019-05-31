MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Waffle House restaurant at 4959 Moffett Road, near University Boulevard, was robbed at about 4 a.m. Friday.
Mobile police released photos of the alleged robber Friday afternoon.
Police say an unknown male entered the restaurant, pulled a gun and demanded money from the victim, who was a customer the location. Police say the victim gave the robber money.
The robber then fled the location on foot, traveling in an unknown direction, investigators say.
Police say the robbery does not appear to be connected to any other Waffle House robberies and the investigation is ongoing.
You may remember a Waffle House in Grand Bay was robbed last Friday, and the robbers forced the employees to strip and then locked them inside an office.
