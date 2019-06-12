Daphne police confirmed that the Waffle House restaurant located at 6781 Hwy was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday, June 12.
According to authorities, the offender entered the location and fired a round into the ceiling. He then took cash from the register and car keys from one of the customers.
They say the suspect was not able to get away with the customer's vehicle and fled the area on foot. The offender was not located during a search of the area.
Video footage from the location showed the offender was dropped off at the location by an older model Chevrolet or GMC truck, which has distinctive markings. The vehicle is multi colored and does not have a rear bumper.
If you have information regarding this crime, please contact authorities.
