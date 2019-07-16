MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Fire-Rescue Department units responded to a fire at a gas station early Tuesday morning.
This was at the Clark's Exxon station on Dauphin Island Parkway near Interstate 10.
The fire was extinguished. Witnesses say it started when a pickup truck crashed into a pump.
It happened around 3:15 a.m.
Mobile police shut down Dauphin Island Parkway for about 30 minutes before the all-clear was given.
No word if anyone was injured. FOX10 News has calls in to MFRD to get more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.