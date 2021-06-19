Pictures shared with FOX10 News by viewer Alicia Jossey show damage she believes was from a tornado in East Brewton.
A radar-indicated tornado moved through Alabama's Escambia County Saturday morning as Tropical Storm Claudette passed through the region.
Damage from the possible tornado appears to be at a mobile home park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.