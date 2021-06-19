PHOTOS: Tornado Damage in East Brewton

Emergency management officials said three people were hurt when a possible tornado touched down in East Brewton on Saturday morning.

A radar-indicated tornado moved through Alabama's Escambia County around 7:30 a.m. as Tropical Storm Claudette passed through the region.

FOX10 News reporter Hal Scheurich went to East Brewton and found damage to dozens of homes and businesses. A mobile home park in the town suffered took a major hit and part of the roof of WS Neal High School's gym was blown off.

Major damage to Alabama mobile home park amid tropical storm

State Troopers said Highway 29 in East Brewton is closed due to downed power lines in the road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

