An F-22 Raptor fighter jet has crashed near Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, but the pilot ejected prior to the crash.
FOX10 News has learned the F-22 assigned to the 43rd Fighter Squadron crashed at 9:15 a.m. on the training range 12 miles northeast of Eglin Air Force Base.
The fighter was on a routine training flight
The pilot is reported to be in stable condition.
There is no loss of civilian life or property damage associated with the incident.
First responders from the 96th Test Wing are on the scene, and the crash site has been secured.
A board of officers will investigate the accident, according to officials at Eglin.
