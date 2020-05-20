An F-35 jet crashed during a routine exercise near Eglin Air Force Base in Florida late Tuesday, the second crash involving an advanced aircraft in less than a week.
The F-35 pilot "successfully ejected" and was taken to a hospital on Elgin Air Force Base "for evaluation and monitoring," the Air Force said in a statement, describing the pilot as being in a "stable condition."
The aircraft "was participating in a routine night training sortie," according to the statement, which said "there was no loss of life or damage to civilian property."
The F-35A is one of the most advanced aircraft in the US military's inventory, and crashes involving the jet are rare.
On Friday, a F-22 fighter jet also crashed near Eglin Air Force Base during a training exercise.
Both accidents are under investigation.
The Air Force's variant of the F-35 currently has a per unit cost of about $90 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.