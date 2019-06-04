ELSANOR, Ala. (WALA) -- Officials are investigating after a small airplane was found downed in a ditch alongside a Baldwin County roadway Tuesday.
No one was in the plane or nearby when officials arrived.
At 12:36 p.m., the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office released the following: "The pilot of the crashed aircraft was transported by personal vehicle to a local hospital. He had minor injuries. The NTSB is on scene and will conduct the investigation."
The scene is near U.S. 90 on Koier Drive.
There are a number of private runways in the area, and a sign alongside the road warns motorists to watch for low flying planes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.