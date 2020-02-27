Pine Grove Elementary School unveils brand new handicap accessible playground

After decades of waiting, Pine Grove Elementary School in Bay Minette getting a major upgrade!
Pine Grove was built more than thirty years ago, but this year, they finally have gotten the upgrade they’ve always dreamed of; a brand new playground.
The brand new $206,000 playground is now ready for students to play on!
The best part, Principal Donnashele Bruister says, is that all her students can enjoy it, with handicapped accessible equipment finally being installed.
“I have two children in wheelchairs so we wanted everybody to be able to enjoy the playground so that was why we requested that," said Bruister.
Bruister says the students are ecstatic about their new playground, and present and future students will enjoy it for years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.