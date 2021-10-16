PINE HILL, Ala. (WALA) -- The Pine Hill Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating missing man.
Walter William Newman, 76, may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment, police said.
Newman was last seen about 7 p.m. Thursday in Pine Hill and may be traveling in a Gray 2011 Toyota Tundra bearing Alabama tag number DV64475.
Newman is described as white, 5 feet 10 inches, weighing 190 pounds with gray or partially gray hair.
Authorities ask anyone with information regarding Newman’s whereabouts to contact Pine Hill Police Department at (334) 963-4351 or call 911.
