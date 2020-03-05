Pinta and Nina dock at LuLu's in Gulf Shores

A piece of history has sailed into Baldwin County.
The Pinta and Nina, replicas of part of Christopher Columbus’ fleet, have docked at LuLu’s at Homeport Marina in Gulf Shores for a week.
The sailing museums are open for touring and are life size replicas of the real vessels that played a part in discovering the new world.
The crew says the ships literally bring history to life for kids and adults.
“When you see them up close, they’re not majestic or impressive, but it is impressive that they were able to do 25,000 miles between Spain and the New World 500 years ago. Discovering a whole new world and opening up trade for the first time in human history,” said Eric Gissendanner, Pinta First Mate.
The Pinta and Nina will be docked at LuLu’s through next Wednesday.
Touring hours will be from 9 am to 6 pm.
Kids under four get in free.
