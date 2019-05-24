Pirates and princesses take on Gulf Shores beach

Memorial Day weekend is here, and one of the most popular places to spend it is in Gulf Shores.
If you have little kids, or just need a break from the sun, there’s more to do this weekend than just hit the boat or beach.
The Hangout kicked off its Pirates and Princesses breakfast show Friday morning, with dozens lined up before opening to get the best seats in the house.
With more than one thousand reservations for the shows so far, the cast tells us there is more to do on the Gulf Coast than just soak up the sun.
“They really enjoy going on the treasure hunt, they love finding the treasure, they love coming and getting their eyepatch and bandana and getting to dress like pirates, and they like all you can eat breakfast too,” said Dillon Broxton, who plays lead character Captain Sch’mea-Gull.
You can catch the show every day between now and August 15.
There are three shows a day starting at 8, 9, and 10 am.
Admission for adults is $15, $8 for kids, and children 5 and under get in free.
