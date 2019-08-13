LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- We're ask Loxley police about an armed carjacking that happened last week.
A pizza delivery driver says several men came up to her and, after trying and failing to force her into her own vehicle at gunpoint, they took off in it.
Police say the car was found in Prichard.
The delivery money was still in the car, but the victim told police a handgun had been stolen from the car, according to authorities. Police are looking into the account of what happened. They are asking anyone who might have surveillance video or other info about the robbery to contact them.
According to a post on Facebook by the victim, the robbery happened around 11:30. She says she thought she was being followed into the Plantation Hills neighborhood, but she thought she'd lost whoever was following her. She says she left her car to make a delivery on Apamadox. When she got back to her car, the robbers all trained guns on her, one pointing inches from her forehead. They tried to force her into the car, but she says she screamed and ran and was able to get away.
There's no word yet on any suspects or arrests.
If you have any information, give police a call right away.
