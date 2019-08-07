MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Four youths who accuse Bel Air mall security officers of using excessive force against them have followed through on a threatened lawsuit.
The suit, filed in Mobile County Circuit Court, seeks compensatory and punitive damages against Brookfield Properties, the owner of The Shoppes at Bel Air. The suit also names AlliedBarton Security Services and Andy Frain Services.
Chris Stewart, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said Andy Frain Services provided security for the mall, while AlliedBarton supplied a K-9 dog.
“We still don’t know why they need a dog,” he said.
According to the civil complaint, Cameron Robinson, Nathaniel Henderson, Rodricus Johnson and Zion Lett were at the mall on June 22 when security guards and a K-9 unit aggressively approached them and ordered them to put their hands up against a wall. All of the plaintiffs are teenagers except for Henderson, who had just turned 20.
The officers handcuffed the plaintiffs, according to the suit. The complaint also states that a guard named Justin Kestler – after Robinson accused him of racial profiling – slammed him to the ground and ordered the Dutch Shepherd to attack. The dog bit him several times, the complaint alleges.
The lawsuit makes a number of specific allegations, including failure to maintain a safe premises; negligence and wantonness in hiring and supervision of the security staff; assault and battery; negligent infliction of emotional distress.
Stewart said that since announcing his intention to sue, his office has received other complaints.
“We’ve been flooded with calls from African-Americans who said he profiled them and intimidated him with his dog,” he said.
Thomas Richardson, the mall’s general manager, referred questions to Brookfield corporate offices. A representative of the company said she could not comment on pending litigation.
Stewart said he does not know how quickly the suit might be resolved.
“It’s always up to the defendant,” he said. “That (surveillance) videotape, which they refuse to release, is horrific, from what I hear.”
Richardson last month issued a statement declaring that “the safety and well-being of our guests and tenants is our top priority,” although, he declined to discuss the allegations directly to talk about security protocols.
Updated at 11:34 a.m. with comments from plaintiffs’ attorney Chris Stewart.
