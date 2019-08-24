ELSANOR, Ala. (WALA) - A father and son are hospitalized after their small plane went down near the Elsanor airfield Saturday afternoon, according to the Coastal Soaring Association (CSA).
Investigators are unsure what caused the private glider plane to go down near Koier Road and US. 90 after 3 p.m.
A helicopter took the father to Sacred Heart Hospital. The son was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, CSA says. No word on the severity of their injuries.
