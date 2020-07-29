CNN - A popular chain of fitness centers is now requiring everyone wear a mask.
Planet Fitness says it will require face coverings at all of its locations starting next month.
All of its employees already have to wear masks, but now members who use the facilities also must wear them to workout.
The new policy does not take effect until August 1.
Planet Fitness has approximately 1450 locations open across 46 states, including locations in Canada and Australia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.