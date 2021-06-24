A proposed, new apartment complex on the eastern shore is being met with some opposition. The 288-unit complex would be built right next to Historic Malbis. Folks who live there have concerns over the design and how it could impact their daily lives.

The proposed site is a narrow, 44-acre strip of land between I-10 and Highway 90, east of the Historic Malbis subdivision. Malbis Plantation is listed as the owner of the land. Many residents in the neighborhood are just catching wind of the development and have many questions.

“There’s been a whole bunch of differences as far as what’s happening? What’s going to be where? And, right now we’re just still learning, trying to figure more out about it,” said B. J. Green. “I’m hoping to get more educated over the next couple of weeks.”

Green lives on Papas Street in Historic Malbis and his street is a focal point of concern. The main entrance to the apartments would be on Highway 90 but the planning code for developments of this type require a second entrance for fire and emergency vehicles. Papas Street would be that second entrance.

“You start adding four hundred and fifty residents coming up and down the roads and it’s not designed for that. The dynamics aren’t there,” said Green.

Parkside at Eastern Shore is the name of the complex and it’s an agenda item for the next Baldwin County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting in July. The Commission will be voting to approve the final site plan. Before that happens, the Historic Malbis Homeowners Association will meet to discuss its concerns and residents said they plan to attend the county’s meeting to make sure those concerns are addressed.

“It is in un-zoned county which means there is very little county regulations that will apply to how this is built and we’re hoping that the developer will be aware and concerned of our concerns so that we can be good neighb0ors in the long haul,” explained Historic Malbis HOA president, Kevin Spriggs.

Interim director of the Baldwin County Planning and Zoning Commission, Matthew Brown said he’s aware of the concerns and has told the developer the plans would need to reflect the Papas Road entrance be gated and for emergency use only. He said approval will be contingent on this.

The meeting is scheduled for July 8, 2021 at the Central Annex in Robertsdale and will begin at 4 p.m. Anyone who has questions or concerns they want addressed at the meeting should email them to planning@baldwincountyal.gov.