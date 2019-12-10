For years industry has cut-off access to many waterways around Mobile county. That could eventually change with the Africatown Blueway. The kayaking path would include 14 stops from Highway 158 in Kushla, to Chickasabogue park, and down to the historic site of Clotilda landing in Africatown.
"Over the years industry has pushed people back from the water. I grew up close to the water and used to fish and crab all the time and so were trying to reestablish our connection back to the water and this will help do that," Africatown advocate Joe Womack told us.
10 miles, 14 stops
Announced last June, the first hurdles Blueway planners are tackling is coordination with the different municipalities and mapping out the various stops where facilities will be built.
While some of the sites are preexisting, other ones, like Conception street at Three Mile creek, would have to be built from scratch.
The hope is that the ten mile long Blueway could play a major part in revitalizing the area.
Historic draw
"I see a younger demographic increasing with younger people with families with bicycles on the back and kayaks on the top," Blueway planner George Crozier told us.
Crozier says the discovery of the last slave ship, the Clotilda will give this recreational trail an historic draw.
"The paddling community doesn’t want to just paddle they want to see things and this Africatown project has such amazing cultural, historical significance and it’s not be ignored that the finding of the Clotilda has sparked a lot of interest in that water connection."
Going by stages
The Africatown Blueway is still very early in the planning stage. The timeline for a completion of the project has not been set.
